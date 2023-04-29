EPD: Man robbed at gunpoint during party

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man was robbed at gunpoint during a party, according to police.
Officers say they were dispatched to suspicious circumstances in the area of East Illinois Street on Saturday around 1:40 a.m.
Authorities say the victim was at a party with his gun. He told police a man asked if he had a gun. He said the man then asked him to step outside to talk with someone about gun rules.
Authorities say the victim said that's when a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt pointed a gun at him while the other man stole his gun. He told police the men left in a white Toyota SUV.