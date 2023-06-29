 Skip to main content
EPD: Man steals duck raft, floats down Ohio River during severe weather

 El'Agance Shemwell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man has been charged with theft, accused of stealing a duck raft and floating down the Ohio River during a severe thunderstorm. 

Around 3:15 Thursday afternoon, the Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of Broadway Ave. for a water rescue.

Employees from the Port of Evansville reported that a white male with a hard hat and work vest, stole a large Rubber Ducky raft and was quickly floating down the Ohio River.

Officials say 34-year-old Jeffery Chumley was using a shovel to paddle down the river.

Evansville Marine Services employees put a tugboat on the river and were trying to get to Chumley to help him. Police say Chumley acted like he did not want help and kept shooing them away.

With the quick assistance from the Evansville Fire Department and Evansville Police Department, first responders boarded the Evansville Marine services tugboat and were able to pull Chumley from the water.

Chumley was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

After Chumley was medically cleared, he was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with Theft.

