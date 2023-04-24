EPD: Man steals from Dollar Tree, threatens employee with knife

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police in Evansville say a Dollar Tree employee was threatened with a knife in a robbery that happened over the weekend.
Officers were called to a theft at the Dollar Tree on Diamond Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Dispatchers said that a man had reportedly left the store without paying and that threatened an employee with a knife.
Once officers were in the area they say they found the suspect, identified as Robert Alvey.
According to EPD, Alvey told officers he stole from the store but claimed he was only holding a knife and didn't threaten anyone with it.
When officers talked to the Dollar Tree employee, they said that Alvey approached them with the knife and threatened to stab them if they called 911 during the theft. Police say the victim was able to describe the knife and that a witness confirmed their story. They say there was also security camera footage of the incident.
Alvey was taken into custody, but police say he was tensing up and pulling away in the process.
Alvey was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of robbery and resisting law enforcement.