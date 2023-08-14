EPD: Man tries to prostitute teen victim for bail money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man faces felony child sex trafficking and prostitution charges after police say he directed a young teen to sleep with someone for bail money to get him out of the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were monitoring the phone calls of 20-year-old Shyheem Jones while he was in jail.
In the phone calls, EPD says Jones was talking to a young teen, directing them to sleep with an older man to get $800 for his bail.
Police say Jones gave the teen specific directions before calling a family member and talking about the plans with them.
At one point, Jones called the family member back and indicated he was worried about the victim being in an unsafe situation because he hadn't heard from them, according to police.
EPD says Jones got ahold of the victim the next day, and pressured them to hurry up and get the money by threatening them with violence.
Police say they were able to find the victim and take them to YCC by using information from Jones' phone calls.
Investigators say they got a search warrant for the teen's phone and reviewed messages, before questioning the teen about what happened.
As a result of the investigation, EPD says Jones was charged with felony Promoting of Child Sex Trafficking and Promoting Prostitution.
Jones is being held on an $11,000 bond.