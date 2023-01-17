EPD: Man uses stun gun on officer before breaking into bystander's garage, grabbing axe

A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he tased an officer during a struggle before breaking into a nearby bystander's garage and arming himself with an axe.
An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they were patrolling in the area of Fourth Avenue and Florida Street when they saw 43-year-old Robert Medlock riding his bike run a stop sign and fail to signal a turn.
When the EPD officer stopped Medlock and searched him, a jar of meth was found in his pocket, according to the police report.
The EPD affidavit says that's when Medlock tried to take off, before fighting with the officer. The officer said they tried to use their stun gun on Medlock, but that Medlock was able to get control of the weapon during the struggle and fire it at the officer, striking them in the ear with both prongs.
Police say Medlock took off running again, and that he was able to bust into a detached garage where he armed himself with an axe. They say three people were in the garage at the time, and that Medlock blocked the door, preventing anyone from going in or out.
According to EPD, the three bystanders started defending themselves and trying to get the axe away from Medlock. Police say that's when they were able to open the door and take Medlock to the ground.
As Medlock was being placed in the wagon to be taken to jail, he kicked another officer and injured them, according to the police report.
The report also says that a woman that was in the garage when Medlock broke in was injured during the struggle, and that she was taken to the hospital.
Medlock faces multiple charges including possession of meth, burglary, resisting law enforcement, battery with a deadly weapon, battery on law enforcement, confinement, and more.