EPD: Mom and son arrested after other child seen carrying marijuana and gun in shoebox

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A mother and a son are behind bars in Vanderburgh County after police say a minor was seen carrying a shoebox filled with marijuana and a gun.
Investigators say they were conducting surveillance at a home on Polster Drive, directly across the street from Caze Elementary School.
While conducting surveillance, EPD says detectives saw a minor walk out of the home with a shoebox.
EPD says the minor carried the shoebox into a home across the street, but that he didn't have the box anymore when he came back outside.
Police say they went to that home and opened the box, where they found marijuana, THC wax, a digital scale, a loaded extended magazine, and a Glock 17C handgun.
Detectives went to the home where they were conducting surveillance, and say 43-year-old Mandy Tucker claimed ownership of everything found inside the box.
According to EPD, Tucker said she told the child to take the shoebox across the street to the neighbor's house to prevent authorities from finding it because her 18-year-old child, William Gonzalez, told her the police were coming to search their home.
Tucker was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of neglect and obstruction of justice, plus charges of firearm possession and maintaining a common nuisance near a school.
As for Gonzalez, he faces charges of criminal recklessness and firearm possession.