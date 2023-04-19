 Skip to main content
EPD: Mother charged with neglect after Monday night assault

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville mom is facing charges of domestic battery and neglect after being accused of assaulting one of her kids.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to an area of West Florida Street on Monday after someone called 911 and said that Stacy Gasque was beating on their car and just tried to choke them.

EPD says the 911 caller was Gasque's adult child, who said they went to pick up their juvenile sibling after they called them crying.

When the older child went to pick up their sibling, they said they found Gasque heavily intoxicated.

The 911 caller told police that Gasque woke up and became angry before the assault occurred, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit says that while Gasque was heavily under the influence, she was the only adult in the house with her young child.

Gasque was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

