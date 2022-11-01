EPD: Officers spot woman who appeared to be dumping dog, arrest her after she tried to drive off

An Evansville woman is behind bars after police say they spotted her apparently dumping a dog on Monday.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were in the area of 6th Street and Walnut Street around 4 a.m. Monday when they saw a woman appear to dump a dog before getting back in her car.
Police say that woman was 44-year-old Trisha Hudson of Evansville.
When officers approached the car, they say Hudson tried to drive off, according to an EPD report. The report says officers told Hudson to stop, but that she didn't.
EPD says the officers were eventually able get Hudson to comply and place her into custody.
Hudson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with resisting law enforcement.