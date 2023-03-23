EPD: Out-of-state scammers trying to use homeless people to cash forged checks

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor updated forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

EPD: Out-of-state scammers trying to use homeless people to cash forged checks

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights generic mgn (3).jpg

Police in Evansville say they're investigating a possible fraud attempt where homeless people are asked to cash fake checks.

The most recent investigation just took place on Wednesday, when police were contacted by a local homeless shelter about a resident being approached by two men in an SUV with a Florida license plate about doing some "work."

EPD says the incident could be similar to past investigations at other Tri-State shelters, where men with an out-of-state license plate approach residents to try to get them to cash forged checks.

Detectives say they were patrolling around local shelters when they saw the driver a SUV with a Florida plate nearby, speaking to to a homeless man. They say the SUV made several laps around the shelter and appeared to have conversations with multiple people.

Police say they pulled the SUV after seeing several traffic violations. They say three men all got out of the vehicle and cooperated.

EPD says the driver told them that he had nothing criminal and that he had just met one of the men, who he asked to come with him to get him some food and clothing. The driver said he didn't know anything about a check cashing scheme, and that he was just in town from out-of-state for the basketball tournament and to go to the casino.

When officers spoke to the man that had just been picked up, they say he told them that the two men had just pulled up and asked him if he wanted to do some work for them, but that they didn't tell him what type of work.

EPD says two of the men were released because there was no evidence of criminal activity related to fraud. They say the driver was arrested, but only for traffic violations and some marijuana that he had on him. He was later released from custody on a $100 bond.

44News is continuing to look into the case throughout the day and will provide any additional details.

