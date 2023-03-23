EPD: Out-of-state scammers trying to use homeless people to cash forged checks

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois... Missouri... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown, Olmsted and Cairo. .Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night across the area. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio River. Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are expected to go above flood stage next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL 02... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 01. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&