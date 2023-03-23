EPD: Out-of-state scammers trying to use homeless people to cash forged checks

Police in Evansville say they're investigating a possible fraud attempt where homeless people are asked to cash fake checks.
The most recent investigation just took place on Wednesday, when police were contacted by a local homeless shelter about a resident being approached by two men in an SUV with a Florida license plate about doing some "work."
EPD says the incident could be similar to past investigations at other Tri-State shelters, where men with an out-of-state license plate approach residents to try to get them to cash forged checks.
Detectives say they were patrolling around local shelters when they saw the driver a SUV with a Florida plate nearby, speaking to to a homeless man. They say the SUV made several laps around the shelter and appeared to have conversations with multiple people.
Police say they pulled the SUV after seeing several traffic violations. They say three men all got out of the vehicle and cooperated.
EPD says the driver told them that he had nothing criminal and that he had just met one of the men, who he asked to come with him to get him some food and clothing. The driver said he didn't know anything about a check cashing scheme, and that he was just in town from out-of-state for the basketball tournament and to go to the casino.
When officers spoke to the man that had just been picked up, they say he told them that the two men had just pulled up and asked him if he wanted to do some work for them, but that they didn't tell him what type of work.
EPD says two of the men were released because there was no evidence of criminal activity related to fraud. They say the driver was arrested, but only for traffic violations and some marijuana that he had on him. He was later released from custody on a $100 bond.
44News is continuing to look into the case throughout the day and will provide any additional details.