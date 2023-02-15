EPD: Overdose death leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer

Police in Evansville say they've made an arrest in connection to a fatal overdose that happened back in November of 2022.
Jail records show 35-year-old Jerrelle Taylor was booked early Wednesday morning on the charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.
A police report says officers were called to a medical emergency at a home on Frisse Avenue off of South Weinbach Avenue back on Nov. 8. The 911 caller told authorities that they found the victim dead.
Police say they were told by someone who knew the victim that the victim's drug dealer was known as "Juice," but that they didn't know Juice's real name.
Investigators say they were able to view text messages from the victim's phone, where the victim told Juice that he had $100, to which Juice replied "I be through." Police say the messages were from the night before the victim was found dead. They say they also saw numerous other past messages between the victim and Juice that were similar.
A witness told investigators that Juice had been at the home on the evening of the victim's death. They said they didn't see any drug exchange, but that the victim did get $100 to give to Juice.
Police say they were able to link the alias "Juice" to Taylor, and that Taylor was identified as the suspect through a photo lineup.
Taylor is being held on a $250,000 bond, and has an initial hearing set for Wednesday afternoon.