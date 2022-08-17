EPD: Parents charged after small child left alone in unlocked car for over an hour

Two parents are facing neglect charges in Evansville after police say their child was left alone in an unlocked car for more than an hour.
An Evansville Police Department affidavit says officers responded to the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant on Burkhardt Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday after someone called 911 and said that a small child was left in the back seat of a vehicle.
According to police, the 911 caller said the vehicle was running, but that the situation was odd and they were worried about the child.
An officer arriving at the scene said they saw the child in the back seat. They say they opened the door, which was unlocked, to check on the child and make sure they weren't injured.
The officer says the child was flushed and appeared as if they had been crying for some time. They also had sweaty hair as if it had been hot inside the vehicle, according to the officer.
Police say that's when the child's father, 26-year-old Dylan Skaggs came outside. Another officer went inside the restaurant and found the mother, 23-year-old Madison Costello, EPD says.
When the officer viewed security camera footage, they said they saw Skaggs come outside to the vehicle a few times, but that Costello had not come to check on the child at all.
When officers first arrived at the restaurant after the 911 call was made, they say security camera footage showed that no one had been out to check on the child for 65 minutes.
The affidavit says that Skaggs and Costello are both employees at the restaurant, and that a manager at the restaurant said they had left the child in the car before.
According to the affidavit, the manager also told police that both Skaggs and Costello had previously been confronted by another employee about leaving the child in the car, but that the employee was fired by another manager for saying something about it.
The affidavit notes that the child was not buckled up or in any sort of car seat, and that they could have been "easily removed" from the unlocked vehicle by anyone who simply opened the door.
Police say the child was released to a family member and that the Department of Child Services was contacted.
Both Skaggs and Costello were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges.