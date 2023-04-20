EPD: Taco Bell employee arrested after getting drunk at work, assaulting officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville Taco Bell employee was arrested after she reportedly got drunk at work and then assaulted a police officer.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the Taco Bell on West Maryland Street just after midnight on Thursday.
When officers arrived, they say they found two females - 35-year-old Trisha Nelson and a juvenile - yelling at a vehicle in the drive-thru line, which was beginning to wrap around the building.
Police say both Nelson and the juvenile were placed into handcuffs, but that they continued to yell and smell like alcohol.
One officer went inside to talk to employees, who told them that they were extremely busy. According to EPD, one employee explained that while the drive-thru line was backing up, Nelson and the juvenile, who were both also employees at the store, were in the bathroom drinking.
The employee said that their boss called to see what was going on after watching the security cameras, and gave the order to fire Nelson and the juvenile after learning they were in the bathroom drinking, the affidavit says.
When the officer went back outside they said the two females were still screaming. They say Nelson tried to walk off multiple times, but was brought back and blew a .208 on a breathalyzer.
Once the jail transport arrived at the restaurant, EPD says Nelson was pulling away and trying to kick an officer. While being put into the back of the wagon, she elbowed the officer in the face, the affidavit says.
Nelson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery, battery of an officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement.