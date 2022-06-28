EPD: Toddler found alone outside; 3 arrested after feces, bugs, mold found in home

Three people were arrested in Evansville late Monday night in connection to a child neglect investigation, according to police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to an area of Jeanette Drive off of Covert Drive around 10 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 to report a 2-year-old child running down the street with no adults around.
When officers arrived in the area they say found the 911 caller and the child, who had soiled his diaper multiple times, had dirty bare feet, and a completely dirty face.
Police say they looked around for where the child might live, and that they found a residence with a door that was partially open. They say they could smell the odor of urine and feces coming from inside, and that they could see the feet of a man who was lying on a bed.
Officers say they announced themselves multiple times, and went inside to see if the man needed medical help after getting no response.
When officers went inside the home, they say they saw flies and gnats everywhere, with rotten food and dishes also laying around. They say they also found trash and numerous knives that were in reach of the child, in addition to feces and urine throughout the home. Officers also said it was extremely hard to breathe inside the home due to mold.
Police say there was drug paraphernalia and open bottles of alcohol in the bedroom where the man was asleep. They say they woke him up and identified him as 28-year-old Caleb Stone.
Stone told officers that the child's mother, 27-year-old Desirea Mercer, had dropped off the 2-year-old child at the home, according to an affidavit. The affidavit says Stone told the officers that he took a nap while the child was asleep, and that he didn't know how the child got out.
Police say that while they were at the scene, Mercer pulled up in the driveway. They say they took her into custody, and she explained that she had left paid Stone to watch the child.
She told officers that after she dropped off the child, she went to go pick up her boyfriend, 30-year-old Cory Stewart, who also lives at the home, according to police.
Police say that when Mercer asked them to grab her wallet from her car, they found trash and old food all over the car floor. They say the child's car seat was also covered in trash at the time.
Mercer, Stone, and Stewart were all booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges.
Police say Stone and Stewart are also facing animal neglect charges because there were animals in the home.