 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EPD: Traffic stop leads to discovery of gun, arrest of convicted felon

  • Updated
  • 0
Diego Thomas, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Diego Thomas, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Police say they pulled over Diego Thomas, a convicted serious violent felon, for traffic infractions, and that a gun was found in the car.

Police say a convicted serious violent felon was arrested Monday after being found with a gun.

Officers say they pulled over 28-year-old Diego Thomas in the area of Covert Avenue and Benninghof Avenue for traffic infractions around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say Thomas agreed to a search of the vehicle, and that a gun was found in the car during that search.

EPD says Thomas is a convicted serious violent felon, leading to his arrest for the possession of the gun.

Court records show Thomas had been sentenced to prison on felony charges stemming from a 2015 case, including robbery resulting injury and burglary with a deadly weapon.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you