EPD: Traffic stop leads to discovery of gun, arrest of convicted felon

Police say a convicted serious violent felon was arrested Monday after being found with a gun.
Officers say they pulled over 28-year-old Diego Thomas in the area of Covert Avenue and Benninghof Avenue for traffic infractions around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Police say Thomas agreed to a search of the vehicle, and that a gun was found in the car during that search.
EPD says Thomas is a convicted serious violent felon, leading to his arrest for the possession of the gun.
Court records show Thomas had been sentenced to prison on felony charges stemming from a 2015 case, including robbery resulting injury and burglary with a deadly weapon.