EPD: Two arrested for burglary after dancing on camera, stealing alcohol from Cavanaugh's

Two people are facing burglary charges in Evansville after police say they were caught on camera stealing several bottles of alcohol from the Cavanaugh's restaurant within Bally's casino.
Officers were called to the casino around 1 a.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary involving two men, 20-year-old Tanner Lamb and 18-year-old Jackson Greenfield, according to EPD.
Police say Lamb and Greenfield went into an off-limits area of the casino and found their way into a kitchen adjacent to the restaurant Cavanaugh's.
Once inside, EPD says the pair made their way into the restaurant itself, where they stole several bottles of alcohol before taking off out the side of the pavilion closest to the river.
EPD says officers were able to see security footage of the incident that showed Lamb and Greenfield dancing and making obscene gestures at the cameras before stealing several hundred dollars worth of alcohol.
Officers say they found Lamb and Greenfield at the intersection of Lemcke Avenue and West Franklin Street.
Through a phone tracking app, officers say they learned that Lamb and Greenfield had stopped at the intersection of Illinois Street and Bell Avenue shortly before being found. At that intersection, police say they found the bottles of alcohol that were taken from Bally's.
EPD says Lamb and Greenfield both confessed to stealing the alcohol, but that both insisted they were the only ones to steal anything. They were both arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on burglary charges.