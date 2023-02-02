EPD: Two charged with dealing meth at apartment where infant was living, neglect

Two people were arrested on drug dealing and neglect charges in Evansville after police say they found drugs at a home where a young child was living.
The Evansville Police Department says detectives got a tip in January about 32-year-old Antonio Woods dealing different drugs including counterfeit pills, meth, and cocaine.
Investigators say they began conducting surveillance at an apartment on West Iowa Street and North 12th Avenue, and that they saw Woods walk outside and get into his SUV with another man, 28-year-old Joshua Swift.
Police say they pulled Woods over after he was seen speeding on the Lloyd Expressway, and that there was a gun in plain sight when they approached the vehicle.
According to EPD, when officers asked Woods if there were any other weapons in the car, he reached for the gun and started to pick it up. They say they ordered Woods to stop, and eventually got him and Swift out of the vehicle.
When authorities searched the SUV, they say they say they found about 29 grams of meth and $8,000.
As investigators continued to watch the address on West Iowa Street, they say they saw 19-year-old Trinity Rankin leave shortly after Woods and Swift left. They say Rankin was stopped for traffic violations, and that about 14 grams of meth was found in the vehicle.
Police served a search warrant at the apartment and found blue "M 30" pulls, scales, meth, Promethazine syrup, marijuana, and more pills.
Authorities say Woods refused to talk to them. They say Ranklin spoke with them and denied living at the apartment, claiming she only stays there for a week or two at a time.
Police say that Woods and Ranklin have a child together that's about 6-months-old, that appeared to be living at the home. They say the meth found in the apartment was found in a floor-level cabinet where a small child could easily get to it.
Ranklin and Woods were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges including drug dealing and neglect.
Swift was also arrested and charged with possession of meth.