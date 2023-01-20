EPD: Walmart gunman left suicide note, targeted employees who were gathering for meeting

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide updates on Thursday night's active shooting incident at the Walmart store on the city's west side.

During Friday's update, officials with the Evansville Police Department disclosed more details on just how large the police response to Thursday's incident was.

According to EPD, over 70 of the department's officers responded to the Walmart on Red Bank Road after reports of an active shooter came in. That's in addition to about 20 Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office deputies, plus numerous other first responders from different agencies.

Within four minutes of the first 911 call, EPD says officers were inside the building. By the 12 minute mark, the suspected gunman was down.

We now know that the suspect, 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II, had left a suicide note at his home before the incident.

Police tell us that Mosley arrived at the store on foot from a nearby gas station. They say employees had started gathering for a meeting in the break room around 10 p.m., when Mosley entered with a handgun and shot a woman in the face.

As we reported, Mosley was a former employee of the store. Police say he was banned from Walmart properties after being arrested on battery charges in 2022. In that arrest, Mosley was accused of attacking several other employees while inside the store.

Over the course of the incident, police say that Mosley opened fire on several officers outside the store, but that those officers were thankfully able to take cover behind vehicles. EPD says the officers returned fire, and that Mosley fled back inside the store.

Back inside the store, EPD says Mosley continued to shoot at officers, forcing them to return fire. He was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. Had Mosley survived, police say he'd be facing numerous charges including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Mosley was just in Mental Health Court, and had appeared in court in connection with his 2022 battery arrest on the morning of the shooting. According to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers, people in Mental Health Court are receiving treatment for a diagnosed mental illness.

Prosecutor Moers said that the crimes Mosley was charged with in 2022 didn't disallow him from owning a firearm, but authorities did not confirm how Mosley acquired the firearm used in the shooting.

A video recording of Friday afternoon's live update is currently being uploaded to our website, and will be available for viewing on this article once it's ready.

This story is being updated.