EPD: Woman arrested after calling 911 on boyfriend 13 times while drunk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman is being charged for the unlawful use of the 911 emergency service, according to police.
An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday from Carrie Waggoner, who was asking for her boyfriend to be removed from their apartment because he was being mean to her. The officer says Waggoner's boyfriend couldn't be removed from the apartment because both are residents there.
Waggoner had reportedly been calling 911 since about 3 a.m., dialing the emergency number 13 times, police said. They say she was warned at least three separate times that she'd be arrested if the calls continued.
According to EPD, Waggoner claimed her boyfriend had "put hands on her," but she didn't have any marks and wouldn't describe what happened.
Officers said it appeared that Waggoner kept calling 911 to solve an argument because she was drunk, and not because she was in need of emergency services.
Waggoner was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for the charge of unlawful use of 911.