EPD: Woman crashes into Schnucks sign with BAC more than three times the legal limit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman is behind bars after crashing in the Schnucks parking lot, according to police.
Officers say they were sent to the Schnucks parking lot off Green River Road around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday for a crash with injuries.
Authorities say Haley Reiter crashed into one of the posts holding the Schnucks sign.
According to the affidavit, witnesses said Reiter tried to turn into the parking lot when she ran off the road and crashed into the sign.
Authorities say Reiter showed signs of impairment.
According to authorities, there was a 'massive amount' of empty 99-proof shooter bottles in her front passenger and driver seat floorboards. They also found additional unopened alcohol bottles and an empty pill bottle.
Reiter had a blood alcohol content of 0.265, according to authorities.
According to the affidavit, Reiter was screaming and would not leave the vehicle when officers arrived at the jail.
She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.