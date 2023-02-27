EPD: Woman facing neglect charges after black mold, unsafe living conditions discovered in home

An Evansville woman is facing several neglect charges after police say they found black mold and unsafe living conditions inside her home.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a home on Kathleen Avenue by 29-year-old Jordan Medicis, who said she believed that one of her three children's friends was being abused. Medicis also said that she thought her own kids were being abused, according to police.
As the officer continued to speak with Medicis, they say she claimed her kids were unsafe because people were out to get her.
EPD says Medicis was showing signs of paranoid delusions, and that the officer was worried about her kids. Since Medicis said her kids were being abused, DCS was called to the home, EPD said.
Police said they saw several cats running around inside the living room, and that they could smell a strong odor of urine coming from inside the house.
When officers went inside and checked the house, they say it was cluttered with clothes, toys, and other household items, and that the sink was piled high with dirty dishes and leftover food where black mold was growing. They say there was also cat feces all over the floor in the downstairs bathroom, making it unusable.
Officers say they walked upstairs, but that it was unsafe without using a handrail because of clutter. While looking at the upstairs bedrooms, they say there were clothes and toys scattered all over the floor, and that there was no clear space for anyone to sleep in the three beds that the saw.
As a result of the search, EPD officers said that the house was not safe for kids and that the living conditions placed all three kids in danger.
Medicis was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on three counts of neglect.
EPD says DCS placed the kids were with a family friend while the case is investigated.