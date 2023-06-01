EPD: Woman fires gun in residential area during argument, nearly runs man over

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for Friday
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

LATIANA NICHELLE MERRIWEATHER via Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is behind bars after police say she fired a gun and nearly ran a man over in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say someone called 911 around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and reported hearing a gunshot and a woman screaming in the area of Bedford Avenue and Jackson Avenue.

A detective near the area says they went to investigate and saw a man taking cover outside a home on Bedford Avenue, as a white car went speeding by.

According to an affidavit, the white car came back and drove into the yard, nearly running the man over. EPD says the man had to move backwards and was pressing on the hood of the car as he tried to get away.

Police pulled the car over and said that 28-year-old Latiana Merriweather was behind the wheel.

When police talked to Merriweather, they say she admitted to firing her gun into a tree during an argument. She also admitted to driving into the yard, but claimed she was only trying to park her car, according to EPD.

EPD says that the area is highly populated, and that there was a young child outside when they responded to the incident.

Merriweather was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal recklessness, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and reckless driving.

