EPD: Woman fires gun in residential area during argument, nearly runs man over

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is behind bars after police say she fired a gun and nearly ran a man over in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say someone called 911 around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and reported hearing a gunshot and a woman screaming in the area of Bedford Avenue and Jackson Avenue.
A detective near the area says they went to investigate and saw a man taking cover outside a home on Bedford Avenue, as a white car went speeding by.
According to an affidavit, the white car came back and drove into the yard, nearly running the man over. EPD says the man had to move backwards and was pressing on the hood of the car as he tried to get away.
Police pulled the car over and said that 28-year-old Latiana Merriweather was behind the wheel.
When police talked to Merriweather, they say she admitted to firing her gun into a tree during an argument. She also admitted to driving into the yard, but claimed she was only trying to park her car, according to EPD.
EPD says that the area is highly populated, and that there was a young child outside when they responded to the incident.
Merriweather was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal recklessness, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and reckless driving.