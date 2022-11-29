EPD: Woman found unconscious in car with 3-year-old admitted to taking drugs

An Evansville woman was arrested for neglect after police said she admitted to taking drugs before passing out in her car with a young child.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a Circle K gas station on Washington Avenue for a woman who was passed out in a car at one of the pumps. According to police, the 911 caller said the woman was barely able to stand while she was in the store before going to the vehicle and passing out.
EPD says officers arrived at the scene and found the car parked at the gas pump running with a woman unconscious in the driver's seat and a 3-year-old child asleep in a car seat.
Police say they woke the driver up and identified her as 39-year-old Amanda Pruitt. As they talked to Pruitt, they said she was slurring her words and falling asleep mid conversation.
Officers say Pruitt said she was taking multiple prescriptions but hat she kept changing her story. They say she later admitted to taking two Xanax bars before officers came to the gas station.
Police said the child was safe and released to a family member.
Pruitt was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of neglect.