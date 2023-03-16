 Skip to main content
EPD: Woman runs away, kicks officer after fight on Fulton Avenue

Irus Milan, Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville woman is behind bars after being accused of running from police and kicking an officer.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to a fight in an area of Fulton Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived in the area, they say they saw several people standing outside and a woman who was yelling.

EPD says officers tried to talk to the woman, who was later identified as Irus Milan, but that she started screaming and ran away, eventually crossing a busy street to avoid them.

Officers say they were able to catch up with Milan and try to place her into custody, but that she resisted and kicked one of the officers.

Milan was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and battery against an official.

