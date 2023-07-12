EPD: Woman sets off fire alarm at Schnutte Towers, gets arrested for interfering with firefighters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is being charged after police say she set off a fire alarm at a local apartment complex then stopped firefighters from doing their job.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to help with a situation at the Schnutte Towers apartments on Tuesday afternoon.
EPD says 26-year-old Patricia Thomas had been setting off her smoke alarm multiple times over the last few weeks, sometimes several times in in one day.
On Tuesday, officers say firefighters were once again sent to Thomas' apartment, only to find her standing in the hallway when they arrived.
EPD says Thomas wouldn't let the fire department go inside to investigate, and that firefighters had to use their own key to open her door.
Firefighters said the apartment smelled like smoke, but that no fire was found.
Thomas was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of obstructing a firefighter performing their duties.