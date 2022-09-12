EPD: Woman with child facing neglect charge after starting fight while intoxicated

An Evansville woman is facing charges including neglect and public intoxication after being accused of starting a fight with her child present while under the influence.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a fight at a home in the area of East Eichel Avenue and Stringtown Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, police said they found 36-year-old Lakeisha Joseph sitting against the front door of the home.
A neighbor told police they saw Joseph arrive with her child, and that she was highly intoxicated and stumbling around. Another neighbor reportedly took the child from Joseph because they were worried for the child's safety.
Police say they were told that Joseph was in the area to visit the child's father, and that she attacked a woman when she was told to leave.
While police were talking to neighbors, they say Joseph kept knocking on a door trying to get the child's father to come outside.
When police tried to talk to Joseph, they say she was visibly highly intoxicated, slurring her words, unsteady on her feet, and acting aggressive and belligerent. They say she blew a .165 on a breath test.
Joseph was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of neglect, battery, public intoxication, and criminal trespass.