EPD: Women caught with $2K of stolen items in mall parking lot after car wouldn't start

Two women were arrested in Evansville on Wednesday after police said they stole walked out of a local store with several thousand dollars worth of merchandise before getting caught after the vehicle they planned on leaving in wouldn't start.
An Evansville Police Department report says officers were dispatched to the JCPenney on North Green River Road Wednesday to investigate a theft. According to police, the caller said that three people had left the mall with carts of items and that they were trying to flee, but that their car wouldn't start.
Officers arrived at the scene and said they spoke to a the driver of the car, 40-year-old Samantha Watson. They say Watson told them that she thought her friend, Sharla Patterson, paid for the merchandise, but ran from the vehicle after it wouldn't start.
EPD says officers found Patterson hiding behind a parked car in the parking lot. After that, officers said they spoke to Watson again, and that she acknowledged the merchandise was unbagged and that the security alarm had sounded when they left the store.
According to police, Watson was arrested and charged with theft, and Patterson was arrested on an active felony warrant. Both were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Officers said they returned the stolen merchandise to the store, which totaled about $2,177.