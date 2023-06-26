EPD: Women charged with shoplifting after loading items into cooler, trying to leave store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two women are facing shoplifting charges in Evansville after being accused of trying to walk out of the store with unpurchased items they hid in a cooler.
Evansville Police were called to the Walmart store on Burkhardt Road Saturday to investigate two women who had been detained by asset protection.
EPD says officers talked to asset protection, who explained that Angel Dean and April Renshaw had been trying to steal items from the store.
According to asset protection, Dean was putting items inside a cooler while Renshaw acted as a lookout.
After filling up the cooler with items, Dean and Renshaw were stopped as they were trying to leave the store, the asset protection employee said.
According to the store, the two women stole 29 items with a total value of about $500.
Both Dean and Renshaw were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on shoplifting charges.