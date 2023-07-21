Escaped inmate on the loose in western Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WEVV) — Police are searching for an escaped inmate that's on the loose in western Kentucky.
The Kentucky State Police says inmate Nathan Williams escaped from a work release detail in Graves County early Friday morning.
KSP says Williams was last seen running northbound in the area of US 45 North and Park Terrace Drive in Mayfield.
Graves County is just a few counties southwest of the Kentucky Tri-State area.
According to KSP, Williams was spotted on an area surveillance camera wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.
Williams is described as a 36 year old white male with red hair and hazel eyes, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 148 pounds.
KSP says Williams has ties to Campbell and Kenton counties.
Anyone who sees Williams is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or submit an anonymous report at 1-800-222-5555.