Evansville brewery targeted in overnight burglary

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight burglary at a local business in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called Thursday to take a burglary report at Myriad Brewing Company on Southeast First Street.
EPD says officers were told that someone came into the business overnight through a window, before stealing money from a cabinet.
According to EPD, just over $900 was taken from the business.
Anyone with more information on the incident should contact police.