Evansville caretaker accused of charging more than $7,000 to patient's debit card

An Evansville woman and former caretaker is facing charges of fraud, theft, and forgery after being accused of spending thousands of dollars on a debit card belonging to one of her patients.
Jail records show 27-year-old Mercedez Hastie was booked on those charges in Vanderburgh County Tuesday morning.
According to a police report, Hastie worked for Visiting Angels, an in-home care service in Evansville.
Police say Hastie was reported by the company after they discovered that she had been wrongfully using a client's debit card.
Authorities say Hastie had access to the card to make purchases of things like groceries and other essential items for the patient, who has dementia. They say she made unauthorized purchases on the card totaling more than $7,000.
According to the police report, the fraudulent purchases included car washes, nail services, haircuts, and movies.
The police report also says that there were cash withdrawals, loans, and other fraudulent purchases on the card for sex toys, lingerie, and more.
Police say that Hastie was fired from Visiting Angels. They say that when they contacted Hastie, she said she was being wrongly accused by her employer, and that she had done nothing wrong.
44News has reached out to Visiting Angels for a comment.
Hastie was being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,000 bond, but was later released.