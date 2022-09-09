Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday

The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night.
According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
Rocks and wooden boards were found inside the church that was used to break the glass. No one was injured.
If you have any information regarding the vandalism, you are asked to call Evansville Police or the WeTip Hotline.