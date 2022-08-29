Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary

Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.

When police arrived, they say they cleared the building for any possible suspects after finding the glass had been smashed. EPD says the business was "ransacked," with several displays destroyed, and several shelves knocked onto the floor.

Police talked to the owner of the business, who was able to show them security camera footage of the incident.

EPD says the footage showed a woman smash the glass door with a hammer around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday night. The woman was wearing gloves, a mask, and a hoodie.

After breaking the door, police say the woman went inside and filled up a garbage bag with items. Police say the woman was moving quickly during the burglary, and that it seemed like she knew exactly where to go and what to take.

After being in the store for only six minutes, police say the woman left the building with around $5,000 worth of merchandise.

The woman was then seen on camera getting into the passenger seat of a red car before leaving east on Covert, police said.

Anyone with more information on the incident should call police.