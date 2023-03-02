Evansville couple accused of molesting young child

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Evansville couple accused of molesting young child

  • Updated
  • 0
Steven Will, 35, and Ramon Will, 37, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Steven Will, 35, and Ramon Will, 37, (Photos via Vanderburgh County Jail)

A married Evansville couple facing accusations of child molesting was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Thursday.

Jail records show 37-year-old Ramon Will and 35-year-old Steven Will were both arrested on the charge of child molesting.

Police say the arrests stem from an interview with a young victim, who said they were sexually abused by Steven and Ramon while spending the night at their home several years ago.

According to EPD, Ramon and Steven were brought in for questioning and denied the accusations, claiming that the victim had never even stayed the night at their home.

Investigators say they talked to the child's parent, who said the child had stayed the night with the two on multiple occasions, and at least once by themselves.

Police said both Ramon and Steven said they were more than willing to take a lie detector test when asked to do so. Police say they followed up on the lie detector test the next day and spoke with Ramon on the phone, but that he became aggressive and said neither he nor his husband would be taking the test.

Both Ramon and Steven are being held on $500,000 cash bonds.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Tags

Recommended for you