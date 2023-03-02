Evansville couple accused of molesting young child

A married Evansville couple facing accusations of child molesting was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Thursday.
Jail records show 37-year-old Ramon Will and 35-year-old Steven Will were both arrested on the charge of child molesting.
Police say the arrests stem from an interview with a young victim, who said they were sexually abused by Steven and Ramon while spending the night at their home several years ago.
According to EPD, Ramon and Steven were brought in for questioning and denied the accusations, claiming that the victim had never even stayed the night at their home.
Investigators say they talked to the child's parent, who said the child had stayed the night with the two on multiple occasions, and at least once by themselves.
Police said both Ramon and Steven said they were more than willing to take a lie detector test when asked to do so. Police say they followed up on the lie detector test the next day and spoke with Ramon on the phone, but that he became aggressive and said neither he nor his husband would be taking the test.
Both Ramon and Steven are being held on $500,000 cash bonds.