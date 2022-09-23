Evansville couple charged with federal crimes in fentanyl overdoses of two kids

An Evansville couple has been indicted on federal charges in connection to the 2021 fentanyl overdoses of two young children, officials announced Friday.

Officials held a press conference Friday morning to announce the federal indictments of 34-year-old Arcinial Watt and24-year-old Jazmynn Brown, who were both arrested back in 2021 after the fentanyl overdoses of two young children.

During Friday's press conference, authorities said that Watt and Brown were being charged with federal offenses including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, in addition to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, Watt was storing a significant amount of fentanyl pills at Brown's home on East Sycamore Street in Evansville. Authorities said that Watt would supply Brown with the pills so that she could sell them.

Two young children - a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old - overdosed after getting into some of the pills in Brown and Watts' shared bedroom. The 3-year-old was pronounced dead, but the 1-year-old survived after being taken to the hospital.

During their investigation, authorities said they seized more than 5,000 pills laced with the deadly substance.

“This did not need to happen. A toddler is dead, and a baby was hospitalized because of the greed and utter disregard for human life displayed by those who traffic deadly drugs in our community,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The serious charges announced today demonstrate that federal law enforcement and our local partners are determined to hold criminals accountable for pushing poison on our streets.”

If convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death or serious bodily injury, Watt and Brown face 20 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, and at least five years’ supervised release. If convicted of possession with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, Watt faces 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million and at least five years supervised release.

Authorities say that a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.