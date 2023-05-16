Evansville dad charged in child's overdose sentenced in plea agreement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville dad who was charged in his young child's suspected fentanyl overdose has been sentenced through a plea deal.
Court records show Kevin Moman was sentenced to serve three years suspended to probation on Tuesday.
Moman's sentencing follows a plea deal that was filed in April.
During his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, it was noted that there was a low risk for Moman to reoffend, and that he had no prior felonies. It was also noted that he took immediate action and got the child to the hospital after the incident.
Moman was arrested back in May of 2022 after his young child was taken to the hospital for an overdose.
Hospital staff said they had to give the child Narcan.