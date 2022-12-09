Evansville dad charged in infant child's death sentenced to prison

An Evansville father who was charged in the 2020 death of his infant child has been sentenced to prison.
Court records show Rashid Caruthers was sentenced to nine years in prison with 562 days of jail credit towards his sentence.
Caruthers was arrested back in June of 2020, after police said they responded to a home on Covert Avenue for a 3-month-old child who was unresponsive. Police said the child died, and Caruthers was later charged with neglect causing death and murder.
According to court records, Caruthers pleaded guilty to neglect causing death, and the murder charge was dropped.
Caruthers will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.