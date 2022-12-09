Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat

An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made.
Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building.
According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow up Evansville Primary Care.
Authorities responded to the scene and worked to evacuate the building while the threat was investigated.
EPD says that no explosion took place and that no one was injured, though the incident remains under investigation at this time.