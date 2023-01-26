Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns

A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer.
The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report.
When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were met by 47-year-old Kimberly Chism, who said "you are here for me."
The officer says they asked Chism what was going on, and that she explained she had stole money from the store along with her husband.
When the officer went inside the store and talked to the manager, they say the manager told them that Chism had generated false returns for items that were never purchased more than 20 times in December, and that she would then give the refund money to her husband.
EPD says Chism's accused of taking just over $1,000 from the store.
Chism was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a theft charge.