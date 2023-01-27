Evansville Dollar General employees face theft charges after modifying store prices, police say

Two women working at a Dollar General store in Evansville were arrested on felony theft charges Thursday after police say they stole thousands from their employer.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to the Dollar General at Lincoln Avenue and South Linwood Avenue on Thursday to investigate a theft involving two employees.
According to EPD, officers talked to a manager at the store, who said that 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells had been reducing prices on merchandise and buying it, resulting in a loss of thousands of dollars for the store.
Police were told that Smith had caused a $1,700 loss for the store, and that the loss caused by Wells totaled about $4,600.
EPD says that Loss Prevention provided them with written statement signed by both Smith and Wells, admitting to the theft.
According to EPD, Wells refused to speak with officers, but Smith told them that she was only changing the prices on merchandise because many other employees were also doing it.
Both women were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on theft charges.