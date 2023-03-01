Evansville elementary school goes on 'building secure mode' after nearby police pursuit

An Evansville elementary school went into "building secure mode" on Wednesday morning after police activity in the area.
Dispatchers say a call came in for a pursuit around 7:41 a.m.
The pursuit turned into a search in the near Cedar Hall Elementary School, causing the school to go into "building secure mode," meaning all activities inside the building continued with no one leaving or entering.
Around 8:30 a.m., our news crew at the scene said that the school had been given the "all clear" and resumed activates as normal.
