Evansville felon gets 7-year prison sentence for possession of firearm

A convicted felon from Evansville has been sentenced to prison after being arrested with a gun back in 2020.
Federal officials said Monday that 37-year-old Roy Durham Jr. was sentenced to 92 months, just over 7.5 years, in prison after the incident, which happened in June of 2020.
Court documents show that during a traffic stop in June 2020, Durham reached for a handgun in his door handle as an Indiana State Police Trooper approached him. When Durham was told to show his hands, officials said he refused and took off running instead.
When Durham's car was searched, authorities said they found five loaded guns, a variety of ammunition, synthetic marijuana, baggies, a scale, 13 phones, cash, and more.
In that incident, authorities say Durham pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
Durham is prohibited of possessing firearms due to felony convictions for dealing meth in 2016, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in 2019.
In addition to prison time, Durham was sentenced to three years of supervised probation following his release.