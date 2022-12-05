 Skip to main content
Evansville felon gets prison time after getting caught with gun at firing range

An Evansville man and convicted felon will see prison time for a gun-related time, federal officials said Monday.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jose Martiez Crosby of Evansville was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Court documents show Crosby was caught with a pistol he owned while at a firing range in Evansville in June of 2021.

Crosby had previously been convicted of felony theft of a firearm and felony maintaining a common nuisance, prohibiting him from owning the weapon.

