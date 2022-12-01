Evansville Gamestop employee accused of stealing more than $8,500 from store

An Evansville Gamestop employee is facing criminal charges after police say he caused thousands of dollars in losses at the store.
According to an affidavit, an officer with the Evansville Police Department was called to the Gamestop store on South Red Bank Road on Wednesday, where a manager reported an employee had stole and defrauded thousands of dollars from the store.
The manager told police that 19-year-old Ticen Houchin had been hired at the store in October, and that within days, he started stealing from the store.
Police say the manager claimed that Houchin had created fake in-store trade-ins for items like controllers and phones, then put the money for the trade-ins on gift cards that he would take home. They said Houchen also stole things from the store like Playstation 5s, Nintendo Switches, video games, and more.
Police say they spoke with Houchin at the store, and that he admitted to the fraud and theft.
According to police, the amount from the fraudulent trade-ins came to $4,758.70, with the value of items stolen at $3,770, totaling up to just over $8,500 in losses.
Houchin was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.