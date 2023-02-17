 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Evansville high school student charged with rape will have separate cases for each victim

  • 0
Luke S. Pokorney, age 18 of Evansville, via Vandeburgh County Jail

An Evansville high school student who was arrested in December after being accused of raping multiple victims will have separate cases and possibly trials for each victim, court records show.

As previously reported, 18-year-old Luke Pokorney was arrested on multiple counts of rape, sexual battery, and domestic battery after claims of sexual abuse were made by multiple victims.

Court records show a Motion to Sever was granted by the state, meaning that Pokorney will have separate cases and potentially go to separate trials for each of three victims.

Following his arrest, Pokorney's bond was set at $25,000 cash. He was released from custody after that bond was posted.

Pokorney's now has a review hearing set for March 10 at 9 a.m., but as of now, no other details are available.

