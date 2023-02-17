Evansville high school student charged with rape will have separate cases for each victim

An Evansville high school student who was arrested in December after being accused of raping multiple victims will have separate cases and possibly trials for each victim, court records show.
As previously reported, 18-year-old Luke Pokorney was arrested on multiple counts of rape, sexual battery, and domestic battery after claims of sexual abuse were made by multiple victims.
Court records show a Motion to Sever was granted by the state, meaning that Pokorney will have separate cases and potentially go to separate trials for each of three victims.
Following his arrest, Pokorney's bond was set at $25,000 cash. He was released from custody after that bond was posted.
Pokorney's now has a review hearing set for March 10 at 9 a.m., but as of now, no other details are available.