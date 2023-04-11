Evansville home hit by gunfire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An investigation into a shooting is underway in Evansville after a home was hit by gunfire Monday.
Police say they were called to a home on South Roosevelt Drive off of Covert Avenue after someone called 911 and reported the gunfire early Monday around 3:30 a.m.. The caller told police that someone had shot through their living room window, shattering glass onto the floor.
EPD said another nearby resident called 911 to report hearing the gunshots as well.
When officers arrived in the area and talked to the victims, they say they were given the name of a possible suspect.
No arrests have been made at this time, but you can contact police if you have any information.