Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing guest's belongings, trying to sell some on Facebook

An Evansville woman who works as a manager at a local hotel is being charged with theft after being accused of stealing a guest's belongings, according to police.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were contacted by the victim after his Apple Watch and Apple Airpods, carrying a combined value of over $1,000, went missing after a stay at the Beaumont Inn.
According to EPD, the victim told investigators that a relative had picked up his items for him on the day of his check out, but that he noticed the items were missing when the family member handed everything over.
The victim told authorities that he was scrolling on Facebook Marketplace when he noticed his Apple Watch case for sale. The victim said that the seller was Amanda Kemper, whose profile listed her as a manager for the Beaumont Inn.
EPD says the victim got an automated email from Apple saying his watch had been found near an address on Winfield Drive, which happens to be the address where Kemper lives.
Investigators say the victim was also able to track his Airpods, which showed they were at a Huck's gas station on the same day and time that Kemper was there pumping gas.
When authorities questioned Kemper, they say she originally claimed she found the watch band in the lost and found, but didn't know about the Airpods. They say she started crying and said that she wasn't a thief, and that it was abandoned property.
Police say they confronted Kemper at the hotel, and that she told them she had thrown the Apple Watch away at her house. They say she was able to tell them the location of the other stolen items, and that she handed them over.
Kemper later said she shouldn't have taken the items, and that she knew she committed theft, EPD says. She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.