Evansville jewelry store targeted in Thursday night burglary

Police are searching for suspects after a jewelry store was burglarized in Evansville, Indiana.
Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Droste's jewelry store on South Green River Road on Thursday around 8 p.m.
When officers arrived at the store, they say they found that someone had broken in through a window.
EPD says officers searched and cleared the building, and that the store suffered a loss of thousands of dollars.
Tim Droste, the owner of Droste's Jewelry Shoppe, told 44News he believes the perpetrator made off with between $8,000 - $10,000 worth of jewelry.
Droste says the suspect was caught on the business's high-tech camera system committing the theft, and that police were able to take fingerprints from the crime scene.
No other information was released by police, but we're continuing to follow the investigation.