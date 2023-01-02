Evansville man accused of assaulting a person with a shovel

Evansville Police arrested a man for using a weapon during a fight with another man on New Year's Day.
According to EPD, Abel Galindo faces battery charges after using a shovel to assault the victim.
The fight took place behind a home on Monroe Avenue after 4PM. According to the victim in the affidavit, Galindo came over to the house to pick up his daughter. When he did, Galindo hit the victim twice with the shovel. Victim fell down to the ground and Galindo started punching him. Galindo left the house.
Later in the afternoon, police spotted the vehicle they believed Galindo used to leave the house, as well as a shovel in the bed of the truck. Galindo walked up to police and gave them a fake name at first. Police saw a blood stain on Galindo's shirt and Galindo admitted it was him.
Galindo was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.