Evansville man accused of assaulting two minors, giving one a sexually transmitted infection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars on felony charges after being accused of sexually assaulting two minors.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say 19-year-old KC Stark was arrested on two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor after an investigation.
According to police, one young victim went to Holly's House in April and reported being sexually assaulted by Stark at their home while he thought they were asleep.
Police said the victim tested positive for a sexually transmitted infection at the hospital, and that they said the incident involving Stark was the only sexual encounter they had ever had.
In June, another victim came forward to Holly's House to report being assaulted by Stark, police said. According to EPD, that victim said the incident happened at their house, and that they woke up to Stark assaulting them.
Through their investigation, police said they were able to get a search warrant that allowed them to perform an STI test on Stark, which showed that he tested positive for the same infection as the first victim.
Stark was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday.