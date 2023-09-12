 Skip to main content
Evansville man accused of assaulting woman, holding her against her will

Jacob Mills

(Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing several charges after being accused of assaulting a woman and holding her against her will.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a home on West Maryland Street on Monday.

According to EPD, the 911 caller said there was a man having an argument with the victim.

EPD says they talked to the victim, who said that 39-year-old Jacob Mills had assaulted them and locked them inside a room.

Police say they victim was visibly injured.

Mills was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of 

